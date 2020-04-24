Fortnite gamers were treated to something pretty cool on Thursday night (April 23)… a Travis Scott concert inside the game! The 27-year-old rapper appeared as a giant animated avatar inside the game and he performed a virtual concert with some pretty cool graphics involving lights, special effects, and of course, his music. Additional shows will [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Anthony Skatz I am 10000% in on Fortnite turning into some animated pseudo-interactive acid-trip concert hub than ever playing it… https://t.co/7BTJgg1dKf 17 minutes ago Miya that was a smart move for Travis Scott to have an animated concert on the fortnite game 27 minutes ago Elite Lifestyle Travis Scott Put On an Animated Concert in Fortnite & It Looked Insanely Cool Get More From This App :… https://t.co/V0nWZWccOG 31 minutes ago 😴 RT @JustJared: Travis Scott performed a concert inside the #Fortnite game and it looked insanely cool! https://t.co/B02h1e2yp8 37 minutes ago JustJared.com Travis Scott performed a concert inside the #Fortnite game and it looked insanely cool! https://t.co/B02h1e2yp8 42 minutes ago s҉Vp that travis scott fornite concert was OUTTA THIS WORLD***was like an animated music video 2 hours ago Owen Dragomani I spent the entire quarantine making an animated movie about a talking car making a huge comeback, just to find out… https://t.co/0DesQvzv0L 2 hours ago Essential Service I think Travis Scott’s animated concert on fortnight is such a cool and creative idea. Very outside the box... the… https://t.co/wgEuQ2OvUj 4 hours ago