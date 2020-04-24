Global  

Travis Scott Put On an Animated Concert in Fortnite & It Looked Insanely Cool

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Fortnite gamers were treated to something pretty cool on Thursday night (April 23)… a Travis Scott concert inside the game! The 27-year-old rapper appeared as a giant animated avatar inside the game and he performed a virtual concert with some pretty cool graphics involving lights, special effects, and of course, his music. Additional shows will [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite'

Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite' 00:59

 The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour Scott and Epic Games are planning from April 23rd-25th. According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total.

