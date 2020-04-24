Global  

Hope Solo Welcomes Twins with Husband Jerramy Stevens

Hope Solo and husband Jerramy Stevens are parents! The 38-year-old soccer star gave birth two twins last month, she just revealed. Hope gave birth on March 4 to a baby boy named Vittorio Genghis and a baby girl named Lozen Orianna Judith. Back in December, Hope shared the happy news that she was expecting twins [...]
