Police complaint against Kangana Ranaut over her video supporting sister Rangoli

Mid-Day Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
A police complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly referring to people of a particular community as "terrorist" and coming out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, whose Twitter account recently got suspended for alleged hate speech.

The complaint has been filed by Advocate Ali...
