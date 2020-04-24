Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Drop 'The Scotts' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Drop 'The Scotts' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Travis Scott and Kid Cudi have teamed up on a new song called “The Scotts” and it had a pretty awesome premiere! The song made its world debut during Travis‘ Fortnite one-of-a-kind musical experience Astronomical on Thursday night (April 23). Hours later, it was released on digital music platforms. The cover art for the song [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite'

Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite' 00:59

 The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour Scott and Epic Games are planning from April 23rd-25th. According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OgahMwafrika

Ogah ♣️ Mwafrika 🇰🇪 RT @RapHubDaily: Travis Scott & Kid Cudi drop their new collab "The Scotts" https://t.co/RAXCS4wDgy 10 minutes ago

DevanexLove

Devane vs The World 🌍 Kid Cudi and Travis $scott really just need to drop a whole tape they take me to a whole other universe 20 minutes ago

xosamuel_

🥀 RT @DillonJacksonTv: I’ve always said that I wanted a collab album with Cudi and Travis Scott. If we finally get one, I’m drop kicking depr… 22 minutes ago

gixorgiarose

Giorgia RT @SaltyVic_: Another show on Saturday!!!! Does this mean Travis Scott and Kid Cudi will drop the other song they previewed on IG live? h… 24 minutes ago

SaltyVic_

Victorrrrr Another show on Saturday!!!! Does this mean Travis Scott and Kid Cudi will drop the other song they previewed on I… https://t.co/kvwUZLM2Vo 24 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Drop 'The Scotts' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now! 25 minutes ago

blondnell

nella🦋 RT @astrotravyyy: Travis Scott & Kid Cudi preview new song expected to drop on an apparent Collab Album coming soon. https://t.co/Yt4W0SwISr 28 minutes ago

hip_reviews

Hip Hop Reviews & News THE SCOTTS IS OUT! Travis Scott & Kid Cudi take the group name “THE SCOTTS” and drop a single that could supposed… https://t.co/t6wwbgMsfo 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.