Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Drop 'The Scotts' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi have teamed up on a new song called “The Scotts” and it had a pretty awesome premiere! The song made its world debut during Travis‘ Fortnite one-of-a-kind musical experience Astronomical on Thursday night (April 23). Hours later, it was released on digital music platforms. The cover art for the song [...]

