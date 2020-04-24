Global  

Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant as COVID-19 Treatment, Experts React to 'Dangerous' Comment

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump made a wild comment during his latest press conference. The President of the United States suggested that injecting disinfectant might be a possible treatment for coronavirus and he asked for doctors to see if that would work. The comment was made after a Homeland Security official mentioned how disinfectants, like bleach, can kill [...]
