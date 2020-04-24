Global  

The Rolling Stones Drop 'Living In a Ghost Town,' Mick Jagger Explains the Song's Message

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Rolling Stones just dropped their new song “Living In a Ghost Town” and you can listen to it right here! The song was recorded before the lockdown that is currently happening around the world and they finished it while in isolation. “So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: The Rolling Stones release new music in isolation

The Rolling Stones release new music in isolation 01:06

 The Rolling Stones took to social media to announce a new track 'Living In A Ghost Town' that they finished whilst in isolation.

