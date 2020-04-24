Henry Golding Takes His Foster Dog for a Walk After Incident at Dog Park

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Henry Golding bends down and pets his foster dog Stella while going for a walk on Thursday afternoon (April 23) in Santa Monica, Calif. Earlier in the day it was reported that 33-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actor was at a dog park with Stella and she attacked a small dog. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...] 👓 View full article

