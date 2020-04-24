Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince William Explains Why He's Not Watching 'Tiger King' - And It's the Best Reason!

Prince William Explains Why He's Not Watching 'Tiger King' - And It's the Best Reason!

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Don’t expect Prince William to watch the Netflix series Tiger King… and he has a pretty good reason for not checking out the show. In a cute new Zoom interview for Stephen Fry‘s Big Night In special, in which the actor played his TV character Lord Melchett, William asked about the latest shows on TV. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Prince William and Duchess Catherine lead birthday tributes to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Duchess Catherine lead birthday tributes to Queen Elizabeth 01:05

 Prince William and Duchess Catherine have led the birthday tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also sharing a sweet message.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TravenDunn

Traven Dunn RT @JustJared: Prince William was asked if he's watching #TigerKing and he had the best response! https://t.co/OEpMzxZEkF 13 minutes ago

EliteLifestyl13

Elite Lifestyle Prince William Explains Why He's Not Watching 'Tiger King' - And It's the Best Reason! Get More From This App :… https://t.co/t4yJGjw0qV 51 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Prince William was asked if he's watching #TigerKing and he had the best response! https://t.co/OEpMzxZEkF 2 hours ago

MotherFreds

FredsMother @Diana18983004 I pity them. Just watching them tweet explains Johnson, Trump, Prince William, Prince Andrew. 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.