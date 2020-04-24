Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit celebrate World Book Day

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Yesterday, to mark World Book Day, several stars took to social media to share with fans, which book they are reading. Alia Bhatt is devouring JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Sharing a picture of the book on Instagram, she wrote, "I've made a new friend (sic)."





View this post on Instagram I've made a new friend ❤️ A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 22, 2020 at 11:59pm PDT



