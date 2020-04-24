Global  

Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit celebrate World Book Day

Mid-Day Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit celebrate World Book DayYesterday, to mark World Book Day, several stars took to social media to share with fans, which book they are reading. Alia Bhatt is devouring JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Sharing a picture of the book on Instagram, she wrote, "I've made a new friend (sic)."


