SS Rajamouli: Oscar-winning film Parasite is 'slow, boring' Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli finds the Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite (2019) 'slow'. The filmmaker 'slept off' midway through Bong Joon-ho's black comedy. In an interview, Rajamouli said, "I felt it was slow in the beginning. And it was late in the night and I fell asleep halfway through it." His views left a section... Baahubali director SS Rajamouli finds the Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite (2019) 'slow'. The filmmaker 'slept off' midway through Bong Joon-ho's black comedy. In an interview, Rajamouli said, "I felt it was slow in the beginning. And it was late in the night and I fell asleep halfway through it." His views left a section 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chiranjeev Gorur I can’t believe my tweet to Rajamouli is featured in this article 🤦‍♂️ @news18dotcom I didn’t troll him FYI. It was… https://t.co/c5qvP3vBia 11 hours ago Bulletin Hours SS Rajamouli trolled for finding Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’ boring. The director said he slept off during the first h… https://t.co/rcpnLImeoR 13 hours ago praveen prince RT @dna: #SSRajamouli slept through most of Oscar-winning film #Parasite https://t.co/UL691AoBUE 20 hours ago DNA #SSRajamouli slept through most of Oscar-winning film #Parasite https://t.co/UL691AoBUE 21 hours ago Inder Tiwana RT @Pseudo4idealist: & watching #baahubali2 I was woken up from my sleep in movie hall terrified by in between bogus stunts & sounds of th… 23 hours ago 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 In a recent television interview, when asked about his views on Parasite, Rajamouli admitted that he “slept off” du… https://t.co/VpgA0IVpbZ 1 day ago News18 Lifestyle In a recent television interview, when asked about his views on Parasite, Rajamouli admitted that he “slept off” du… https://t.co/jYCU473GZx 1 day ago News18 Movies In a recent television interview, when asked about his views on Parasite, Rajamouli admitted that he “slept off” du… https://t.co/EBb8O9xX9J 1 day ago