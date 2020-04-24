Global  

SS Rajamouli: Oscar-winning film Parasite is 'slow, boring'

Mid-Day Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
SS Rajamouli: Oscar-winning film Parasite is 'slow, boring'Baahubali director SS Rajamouli finds the Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite (2019) 'slow'. The filmmaker 'slept off' midway through Bong Joon-ho's black comedy. In an interview, Rajamouli said, "I felt it was slow in the beginning. And it was late in the night and I fell asleep halfway through it." His views left a section...
