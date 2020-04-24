Casey Affleck & Joaquin Phoenix Sell the NYC Apartment They Bought Together

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix, who are former brother-in-laws, haven’t spoken in years and now they have sold the New York City apartment that they purchased together. If you didn’t know, Casey used to be married to Joaquin‘s sister Summer Phoenix. When the couple split, the guys had a falling out. Joaquin said in a [...] 👓 View full article

