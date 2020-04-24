Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Reveals New Details About Making the Dress Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Clare Waight Keller, the former Givenchy creative director who designed Meghan Markle‘s wedding dress, is opening up with new details about the process of creating the look. Meghan‘s wedding to Prince Harry was almost two years ago and Clare is reflecting on the big moment in her career. “Two years ago today I was in [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Steve X. https://t.co/0cDxxXWssw Liberals just have to talk about spirituality all the th time. This designer is clearly jus… https://t.co/3T8dk7Auy1 22 minutes ago Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Beauty #Celebs Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Designer Reveals New Details About Making the Dress https://t.co/OaT6eov3MU 34 minutes ago JustJared.com The designer of Meghan Markle's wedding dress is revealing new details about the making of the gown https://t.co/VCJXh6eScy 1 hour ago scarlet indigo RT @harpersbazaarus: Clare Waight Keller Reminisces About Designing Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress https://t.co/3cJAEqHlmJ 1 hour ago GreatNewZ Meghan Markle wedding dress designer https://t.co/CTkQKkT8FI https://t.co/vruDBwpU4Y 2 hours ago Lynn Ellingwood RT @PageSix: Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer talks ‘trust and intimacy’ with Duchess https://t.co/9wTIkaJIq6 https://t.co/fm5nFUFDoI 5 hours ago Page Six Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer talks ‘trust and intimacy’ with Duchess https://t.co/9wTIkaJIq6 https://t.co/fm5nFUFDoI 5 hours ago Jenn RT @people: Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Clare Waight Keller Looks Back on Her 'Very Secret Dress' https://t.co/c6b9KZUfZI 5 hours ago