Anushka Sharma's Amazon Prime Video series titled Paatal Lok set to release on May 15

Mid-Day Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Video today (April 24) revealed the logo and announced the launch date of new Amazon Original Series - Paatal Lok. Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as a producer. The video gives us a peek into a seemingly peaceful world that nurses a dormant, dark and dangerous...
