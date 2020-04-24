Global  

Dak Prescott's Brother Jace Has Died at Age 31

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Our thoughts and prayers are with Dak Prescott and his family right now while they mourn the death of his older brother Jace Prescott. Dak is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and the team’s owner Jerry Jones announced the sad news on Thursday night (April 23). “We are so saddened that Dak has lost [...]
QofTU

Queen ofthe Universe RT @AdamSchefter: Dak Prescott’s brother, Jace, died today at 31 years old, the Cowboys announced. https://t.co/r8Dr4zWxLs 40 seconds ago

214Yankees

Nithin #Yankees #DallasCowboys #MambaMentality RT @brgridiron: Dak Prescott's brother, Jace, died Thursday morning at age 31 Rest in peace 🙏 https://t.co/XpY7PkCJZ4 52 seconds ago

