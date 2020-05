Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actor Sonu Sood has decided to provide meal kits to over 25,000 migrants on a daily basis in Mumbai during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, which begins from Thursday. "Times are so difficult today that it's very important for each one of us to stand for each other. Through this initiative, I would be helping all those who would...