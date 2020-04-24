Global  

Richard Gere, wife Alejandra welcome second child

Mid-Day Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Amid the lockdown, veteran actor Richard Gere has welcomed his second child with wife Alejandra Silva. According to Spanish magazine Hola!, they are now parents of a baby boy, reports dailymail.co.uk. It is believed that they are enjoying the new addition to their family at their ranch outside New York.The reports that Gere, 70,...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Richard Gere and wife reportedly welcome second child together

Richard Gere and wife reportedly welcome second child together 00:37

 Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have reportedly welcomed their second child together.

