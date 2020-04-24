Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ceedee Lamb is heading to the NFL now that the Dallas Cowboys have signed the wide receiver in the 2020 Draft. And while this is Lamb’s moment, his girlfriend momentarily stole the spotlight. Ceedee Lamb’s girlfriend, Crymson Rose had a viral moment on draft day and has become a hot topic on the Internet. She’s […]



The post Crymson Rose Wiki: Facts About Ceedee Lamb’s Girlfriend appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

