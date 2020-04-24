Global  

Crymson Rose Wiki: Facts About Ceedee Lamb's Girlfriend

Earn The Necklace Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Ceedee Lamb is heading to the NFL now that the Dallas Cowboys have signed the wide receiver in the 2020 Draft. And while this is Lamb’s moment, his girlfriend momentarily stole the spotlight. Ceedee Lamb’s girlfriend, Crymson Rose had a viral moment on draft day and has become a hot topic on the Internet. She’s […]

