Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Roshan Bhondekar's The Shoes in association with Envision Film Studio production wins big at the Global Film competition in San Diego (California), the USA for recognition for Liberation/ Social Justice/Protest and also got an official Selection in F5: FPP Financial Focus FilmFest, Florida - the United States for Audience Choice... 👓 View full article