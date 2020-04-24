Elijah Wood Dropped By a Fan's 'Animal Crossing' Island to Sell Turnips & Talk 'Star Wars' - See His Adorable Interactions! Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Elijah Wood thoroughly made one fan’s day. The 39-year-old Lord of the Rings star paid a visit to a fan’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons island in order to sell turnips. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elijah Wood In the game, the best way to make money is to sell turnips, and the idea [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JaRulemonster Help "Elijah Wood dropped by a fan's Animal Crossing island to sell some turnips 🌴" https://t.co/X4Hi9r1vpQ #AnimalCrossing 10 minutes ago Gilberto Williams-Gamboa Elijah Wood dropped by a fan's Animal Crossing island to sell some turnips 🌴 https://t.co/MR3imwlgec 13 minutes ago Raul Colon Ⓥ RT @S3kr3tto: Elijah Wood dropped by a fan's Animal Crossing island to sell some turnips 🌴 https://t.co/udX6KCViWq 15 minutes ago 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐞⁷🤠 RT @directedbyrian: eye— Elijah Wood dropped by a fan's Animal Crossing island to sell some turnips 🌴 https://t.co/guX1hB83Zt 32 minutes ago 𝕟𝕒𝕚𝕝𝕤 Elijah Wood dropped by a fan's Animal Crossing island to sell some turnips 🌴 https://t.co/Ec7uqj95IE 42 minutes ago Omar Nieto RT @JustJared: Elijah Wood dropped by a fan's #AnimalCrossing island to sell turnips, and the interaction was so wholesome and adorable. Se… 44 minutes ago THEWEBLIST.net Elijah Wood Dropped By A Fan's "Animal Crossing" Island To Sell Turnips And Was The Perfect Guest #news #popular https://t.co/eBZD0bMeBH 45 minutes ago JustJared.com Elijah Wood dropped by a fan's #AnimalCrossing island to sell turnips, and the interaction was so wholesome and ado… https://t.co/8VDhpAoYWA 56 minutes ago