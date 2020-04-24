Global  

Nick Cordero's Wife 'Hoping & Praying' He Wakes Up After Amputation Amid Coronavirus Battle

Friday, 24 April 2020
Nick Cordero is still not awake. The 41-year-old Broadway star is still recovering from his emergency leg amputation surgery amid his battle with coronavirus. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Cordero His wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed on Instagram Stories on Thursday (April 23) that his loved ones are playing the “waiting game” waiting [...]
