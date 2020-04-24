Global  

COVID-19: Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's office-turned-quarantine facility refurbished by Gauri Khan

Mid-Day Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan recently announced several initiatives towards coronavirus relief to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state and central governments in their fight against COVID-19. The actor has also gone a step ahead and offered his four-storey personal...
