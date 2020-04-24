Travis Scott + Kid Cudi Blow Fortnite Fans Away W/ New The Scotts Song + Hint At More Collabos To Come Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kid Cudi are gearing up to take over the entire 2020. First, the hip-hop pair have come through with an unexpected and much-needed new “The Scotts” record. Travis Scott and Kid Cudi Live Up To Fortnite Expectations Last night, Scott and Cudder blew fans away with the must-hear record. The […]



The post Travis Scott + Kid Cudi Blow Fortnite Fans Away W/ New The Scotts Song + Hint At More Collabos To Come appeared first on . Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kid Cudi are gearing up to take over the entire 2020. First, the hip-hop pair have come through with an unexpected and much-needed new “The Scotts” record. Travis Scott and Kid Cudi Live Up To Fortnite Expectations Last night, Scott and Cudder blew fans away with the must-hear record. The […]The post Travis Scott + Kid Cudi Blow Fortnite Fans Away W/ New The Scotts Song + Hint At More Collabos To Come appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite' 00:59 The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour Scott and Epic Games are planning from April 23rd-25th. According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total. You Might Like

Tweets about this K Dubb Travis Scott + Kid Cudi Blow Fortnite Fans Away W/ New The Scotts Song + Hint At More Collabos To Come… https://t.co/UkxoJjdsBd 27 minutes ago SOHH Travis Scott + Kid Cudi Blow Fortnite Fans Away W/ New The Scotts Song + Hint At More Collabos To Come… https://t.co/nCCXHtLMhA 33 minutes ago SPXGGY Whenever Kid cudi kanye west or Travis scott blow me away. https://t.co/M7akZWBW5g 4 hours ago xstasy RT @djhazeus: S/o Travis Scott for always putting on new artists. This guy Kid Cudi is gonna blow up one day 9 hours ago TRAVIESO SCOTT S/o Travis Scott for always putting on new artists. This guy Kid Cudi is gonna blow up one day 10 hours ago