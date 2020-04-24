Global  

Travis Scott + Kid Cudi Blow Fortnite Fans Away W/ New The Scotts Song + Hint At More Collabos To Come

SOHH Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Travis Scott + Kid Cudi Blow Fortnite Fans Away W/ New The Scotts Song + Hint At More Collabos To ComeHouston rapper Travis Scott and Kid Cudi are gearing up to take over the entire 2020. First, the hip-hop pair have come through with an unexpected and much-needed new “The Scotts” record. Travis Scott and Kid Cudi Live Up To Fortnite Expectations Last night, Scott and Cudder blew fans away with the must-hear record. The […]

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite'

Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite' 00:59

 The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour Scott and Epic Games are planning from April 23rd-25th. According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total.

