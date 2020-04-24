Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come through on some fire tunes for everyone in quarantine. The hip-hop heavyweight has delivered his latest solo offering, 38 Baby 2, to the masses. NBA YoungBoy Drops 38 Baby 2 On Friday, NBA shared his new LP across all streaming platforms. The project features nearly 20 songs […]



The post YoungBoy Never Broke Again Keeps His Promise + Drops New 38 Baby 2 Album appeared first on . Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come through on some fire tunes for everyone in quarantine. The hip-hop heavyweight has delivered his latest solo offering, 38 Baby 2, to the masses. NBA YoungBoy Drops 38 Baby 2 On Friday, NBA shared his new LP across all streaming platforms. The project features nearly 20 songs […]The post YoungBoy Never Broke Again Keeps His Promise + Drops New 38 Baby 2 Album appeared first on . 👓 View full article

