Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > YoungBoy Never Broke Again Keeps His Promise + Drops New 38 Baby 2 Album

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Keeps His Promise + Drops New 38 Baby 2 Album

SOHH Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Keeps His Promise + Drops New 38 Baby 2 AlbumLouisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come through on some fire tunes for everyone in quarantine. The hip-hop heavyweight has delivered his latest solo offering, 38 Baby 2, to the masses. NBA YoungBoy Drops 38 Baby 2 On Friday, NBA shared his new LP across all streaming platforms. The project features nearly 20 songs […]

The post YoungBoy Never Broke Again Keeps His Promise + Drops New 38 Baby 2 Album appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: DaBaby Talks New Album ‘Blame It on Baby’, Working With NBA YoungBoy & Staying Creative During Quarantine | Billboard

DaBaby Talks New Album ‘Blame It on Baby’, Working With NBA YoungBoy & Staying Creative During Quarantine | Billboard 17:35

 DaBaby Talks New Album ‘Blame It on Baby’, Working With NBA YoungBoy & Staying Creative During Quarantine | Billboard

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeMovinOnUp_MB

Dé or Jefe RT @XXL: 🆕 @1804Jackboy’s Jackboy album is here.   The Sniper Gang rapper delivers 17 tracks on the new project, which features @KodakBlac… 2 minutes ago

MarkusTyrell610

IG: MarkusTyrell RT @XXL: 🆕 @KCamp's new Kiss 5 album is here. The “Lottery” rapper offers up 14 tracks on the new project, which features @Wale, @6lack,… 2 minutes ago

PerrianeL

Perriane RT @ASHVNT1: Listen to Treat You Better by YoungBoy Never Broke Again #np on #SoundCloud https://t.co/6CF3klkVXi 2 minutes ago

annacheyenne15

crazysexycool RT @XXL: LISTEN: NBA YoungBoy releases new album 38 Baby 2 🔊 https://t.co/Wz3R6jdMTr 2 minutes ago

Sutton_34

davis sutton RT @XXL: 🆕 @1LilGotIt’s new Hood Baby 2 project is out now.    The Atlanta rapper comes through with 18 new tracks with guest verses from… 3 minutes ago

ASHVNT1

🦋 Listen to Treat You Better by YoungBoy Never Broke Again #np on #SoundCloud https://t.co/6CF3klkVXi 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.