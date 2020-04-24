Watch Travis Frontman Fran Healy Dip Into The Record Crates Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

As part of the Shoplifting video series...



It's every musician's dream.



Shortly after signing their deal with a historic label, they get led down into the vaults... and invited to pick out any vinyl album that catches their eye.



Craft Recordings are busy making this a reality, with their Shoplifting series opening up their catalogue to esteemed musicians.



The label group encompasses everything from rare funk to top dollar soundtracks and punk classics, boasting such imprints as Stax, Prestige, Fantasy, Fania, Nitro, and Vanguard.



Shoplifting opened with clips focussing on Taking Back Sunday, Chick Corea, and Scott Litt, and we're able to share the next instalment.



Travis frontman and all round gent *Fran Healy* is allowed to dip into the archives, and he emerges with quite a vinyl haul.



His opening pick alone - a box set edition of Travelling Wilburys material - has us salivating...



Watch the video below.



