GOP Rep. Peter King Slams ‘Beyond Disgraceful’ Mitch McConnell For Coronavirus Remarks

Mediaite Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Rep. Pete King (R-NY) called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the "Marie Antoinette" of the Senate and called his remarks "shameful" and "beyond disgraceful," this week after McConnell suggested that states struggling with the coronavirus pandemic should file for bankruptcy.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rep. King Blasts McConnell’s Push To Bankrupt NY, NJ As ‘Shameful, Indefensible’

Rep. King Blasts McConnell’s Push To Bankrupt NY, NJ As ‘Shameful, Indefensible’ 00:34

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he would rather let state governments declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic than receive more federal funding, prompting Long Island GOP Rep. Peter King to call him the “Marie Antoinette of the Senate.” Katie Johnston reports.

