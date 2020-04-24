Global  

Newsweek Gives Trump Campaign Manager Free 700-Word Attack Ad Against Joe Biden

Mediaite Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Newsweek Gives Trump Campaign Manager Free 700-Word Attack Ad Against Joe BidenNewsweek published what amounts to a 700-word attack ad — against Joe Biden — disguised as political analysis that was penned by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, whose credentials the publication did not disclose until the very end of the article.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Team Feuding Over Online Battle With Trump

Biden Team Feuding Over Online Battle With Trump 00:50

 According to a story in Politico, senior leaders in Joe Biden's campaign are fighting over how to battle Pres. Tump's online fundraising machine. Politico says a rift that comes as campaigning has moved largely online. Biden is up against a massive deficit against Trump’s unprecedented digital...

