Newsweek Gives Trump Campaign Manager Free 700-Word Attack Ad Against Joe Biden
Friday, 24 April 2020 () Newsweek published what amounts to a 700-word attack ad — against Joe Biden — disguised as political analysis that was penned by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, whose credentials the publication did not disclose until the very end of the article.
According to a story in Politico, senior leaders in Joe Biden's campaign are fighting over how to battle Pres. Tump's online fundraising machine.
Politico says a rift that comes as campaigning has moved largely online.
Biden is up against a massive deficit against Trump’s unprecedented digital...