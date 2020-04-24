Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Olivia Wilde Sets Cast for Next Movie: Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, & Chris Pine!

Olivia Wilde Sets Cast for Next Movie: Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, & Chris Pine!

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling and the rest of the cast was just announced! Starring alongside Olivia will be Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine. The movie will be set in “an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and centers on a housewife [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine Set to Star in Olivia Wilde's Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' | THR News

Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine Set to Star in Olivia Wilde's Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' | THR News 01:46

 Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine Set to Star in Olivia Wilde's Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

liannaleblanc

Lianna LeBlanc RT @JustJared: Olivia Wilde has set the cast for her upcoming second directorial feature, which will be a psychological thriller! https://t… 14 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Olivia Wilde has set the cast for her upcoming second directorial feature, which will be a psychological thriller! https://t.co/Ea6RXkcKWT 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.