Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Responds to Allegations of Josh Dun Secretly Getting Married to Fiancee Debby Ryan - Watch!

tina ◟̽◞̽ RT @KIDKR0WCD: i’m not rly new to twt but i want mutuals so um rt if u stan the following 👉👈 - conan gray - ruel - twenty one pilots - bl… 4 hours ago fanta stan RT @messagemanvhs: i need more mutuals, rt + follow if you stan: panic! at the disco twenty one pilots my chemical romance fall out boy af… 5 hours ago your local fool Why do I vehemently dislike Tyler Joseph from twenty one pilots now? 6 hours ago ava okay listen !!!!!!!!! i dont know what the FUCK tyler and josh are on but new twenty one pilots SUCKKKSS okay ??? t… https://t.co/j35IfK1VkN 6 hours ago laurenΔ sometimes i wish 13 year old me hadnt listened to twenty one pilots because i read the entirety of fight club imagi… https://t.co/HQPxAhGEXJ 6 hours ago tyler xcx Savage feat tyler joseph of twenty one pilots https://t.co/Rm927v8ZlJ 8 hours ago REI (One Eye Closed) Top 3 Lyricists of Mine are coincidentally all poets as well: 1.) Zack De La Rocha (Rage Against the Machine) 2.)… https://t.co/4qa50xFmLr 14 hours ago URC Radio https://t.co/2INHq9RnpK - Twenty one pilots feat. Tyler Joseph - Level of Concern 16 hours ago