99-Year-Old Captain Tom Moore Earns No. 1 Hit In U.K.

Billboard.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Former British Army captain Tom Moore, 99, is triumphant in his attempt to reach No. 1 in the U.K. singles chart with entertainer Michael Ball.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore tops UK singles chart in time for his 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore tops UK singles chart in time for his 100th birthday 01:07

 Captain Tom Moore has become the oldest artist to reach number one on the UK singles chart as his rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone landed in the top spot in time for his 100th birthday. The war veteran has already raised more than £28 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden and his...

