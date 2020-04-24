'Mission: Impossible' Sequels Get New Release Dates Amid Pandemic Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Mission: Impossible will be on hold for a little longer. The next sequels of the Tom Cruise franchise are being pushed back amid the pandemic, Variety reported on Friday (April 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, the next two chapters of the franchise, were [...] 👓 View full article

