'Mission: Impossible' Sequels Get New Release Dates Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Mission: Impossible will be on hold for a little longer. The next sequels of the Tom Cruise franchise are being pushed back amid the pandemic, Variety reported on Friday (April 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, the next two chapters of the franchise, were [...]
