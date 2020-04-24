Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dimitri Diatchenko Dead - 'Chernobyl Diaries' Actor Dies at 52

Dimitri Diatchenko Dead - 'Chernobyl Diaries' Actor Dies at 52

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Dimitri Diatchenko, best known for his role as Uri in the 2012 movie Chernobyl Diaries, has died at the age of 52. The actor was found dead on Wednesday (April 22) at his home in Daytona, Fla. and it is believed that he died either late Monday night or on Tuesday morning. The police were [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Chernobyl Diaries' actor Dimitri Diatchenko dead at 52

Actor Dimitri Diatchenko, who was known for his role in “Chernobyl Diaries,” has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 52.
FOXNews.com

'Chernobyl Diaries' Star Dimitri Diatchenko Found Dead at His Home

The 52-year-old actor has been found lifeless by police officers who carry out a wellness check at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida only a couple of weeks...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.