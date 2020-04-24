Meghan Markle Accuses British Tabloid of Exploiting 'Vulnerable' Father in Court Hearing Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Duchess of Sussex puts media on blast during a remote hearing as she faces off the British tabloid in court, claiming they have manipulated her father.

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 5 hours ago Meghan Markle's tabloid lawsuit has first hearing 01:21 Legal action by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against a British tabloid for breaching her privacy had its first court hearing on Friday, with the newspaper's lawyer attempting to have claims that it had acted dishonestly struck out. Lauren Anthony reports.

