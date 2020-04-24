Global  

Meghan Markle Accuses British Tabloid of Exploiting 'Vulnerable' Father in Court Hearing

AceShowbiz Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Duchess of Sussex puts media on blast during a remote hearing as she faces off the British tabloid in court, claiming they have manipulated her father.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Meghan Markle's tabloid lawsuit has first hearing

Meghan Markle's tabloid lawsuit has first hearing 01:21

 Legal action by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against a British tabloid for breaching her privacy had its first court hearing on Friday, with the newspaper's lawyer attempting to have claims that it had acted dishonestly struck out. Lauren Anthony reports.

