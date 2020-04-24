Eminem sends 'Mom’s Spaghetti' pasta to Detroit health care workers on coronavirus frontline Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Health care workers in Detriot "lost themselves" in spaghetti courtesy of rapper Eminem, who sent the pasta to those battling the coronavirus on the front lines. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this