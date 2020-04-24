Global  

You Can Watch the Phantom Sequel, 'Love Never Dies,' Online for Free for Just 48 Hours!

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Did you know that there is a sequel to the Broadway musical The Phantom of the Opera?! Love Never Dies is a full musical that premiered in London in 2010 and a touring production traveled around the U.S. in 2017, though the show never went to Broadway. If you never got a chance to see [...]
