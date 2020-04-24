Global  

Kanye West Is Officially a Billionaire, Forbes Says, But He Still Disputes His Net Worth

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020
Kanye West has officially been declared a billionaire by Forbes after providing the outlet with financial records that give insight into the amount of money he has made from his Yeezy sneaker empire. The rapper and entrepreneur said last year that Forbes wouldn’t classify him as a billionaire, despite showing them an $890 million receipt. [...]
