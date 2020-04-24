Global  

Chris Pratt Shares Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Reactions To 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2'

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger jumped in on a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 watch party on Twitter this week. During his live tweets, the 40-year-old actor revealed that Katherine had actually never seen the movie, in which he stars as Starlord aka Peter Quill. “Katherine has never seen it!!! Can I join [...]
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Katherine Schwarzenegger: Constant communication is key in marriage

Katherine Schwarzenegger: Constant communication is key in marriage 01:03

 Katherine Schwarzenegger: Constant communication is key in a marriage The author is married to 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor Chris Pratt and she has revealed they are both "big communicators", something which she says is the "most amazing gift" you can have in a relationship. Speaking to Amy...

