David Dobrik Donates $10k Checks To Fans In Need During Pandemic

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The king of giving back! David Dobrik hasn’t been uploading any vlogs while in quarantine, but returned for a special one on Friday (April 24). The 23-year-old YouTuber shared a new video where he gave back to fans who were in need amid the pandemic. David, his assistant/BFF Natalie Mariduena and Vlog Squad member Jason [...]
