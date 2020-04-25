David Dobrik Donates $10k Checks To Fans In Need During Pandemic Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

The king of giving back! David Dobrik hasn’t been uploading any vlogs while in quarantine, but returned for a special one on Friday (April 24). The 23-year-old YouTuber shared a new video where he gave back to fans who were in need amid the pandemic. David, his assistant/BFF Natalie Mariduena and Vlog Squad member Jason [...] 👓 View full article

