BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7′ Album Tracks Rise to Top of World Digital Song Sales Chart Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

'Map of the Soul: 7' album tracks sung by members Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga and J-Hope are outselling singles "On" and "Black Swan" months after release. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this