Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kanye West Can Now Laugh Straight To The Bank After Getting Named An Official Billionaire

Kanye West Can Now Laugh Straight To The Bank After Getting Named An Official Billionaire

SOHH Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Kanye West Can Now Laugh Straight To The Bank After Getting Named An Official BillionaireGrammy-winning rapper Kanye West literally has money to blow. The hip-hop superstar is reportedly worth at least a billion dollars in 2020. Kanye West Is Getting Billion Dollar Looks According to a report by Forbes, Yeezy now has some serious bragging rights to his name. After years of stacking up his investments and ventures, Mr. […]

The post Kanye West Can Now Laugh Straight To The Bank After Getting Named An Official Billionaire appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kanye West officially a billionaire

Kanye West officially a billionaire 00:40

 Kanye West has been named a billionaire by Forbes magazine, although he disputes their calculation of his net worth at $1.26 billion, claiming he is actually worth $3.3 billion.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Kanye West officially now a billionaire: Forbes

WASHINGTON: Rapper Kanye West is now a billionaire thanks largely to the basketball shoes bearing his name that he developed with Adidas, Forbes magazine said...
Bangkok Post

Kanye West is officially a billionaire, Forbes says - but rapper claims publication is still low-balling him

Kanye West is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes, but the rapper claimed their figure is still off by $2 billion.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Kanye West Can Now Laugh Straight To The Bank After Getting Named An Official Billionaire - Grammy-winning rapper K… https://t.co/khJi1xVouM 23 hours ago

grannyman2013

♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @sohh: Kanye West Can Now Laugh Straight To The Bank After Getting Named An Official Billionaire https://t.co/0YUijwSZGn https://t.co/KI… 1 day ago

sohh

SOHH Kanye West Can Now Laugh Straight To The Bank After Getting Named An Official Billionaire https://t.co/0YUijwSZGn https://t.co/KIfTvXohuv 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.