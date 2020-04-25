Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb to explode online?

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The giant tub of popcorn has been replaced by a humble bag of chips, and the big screen by our 14-inch laptop screens — there's no denying that the lockdown has changed the way we watch movies. It appears there may be a further shift in cinema viewing pattern. Even as many filmmakers have decided to wait out the period and... The giant tub of popcorn has been replaced by a humble bag of chips, and the big screen by our 14-inch laptop screens — there's no denying that the lockdown has changed the way we watch movies. It appears there may be a further shift in cinema viewing pattern. Even as many filmmakers have decided to wait out the period and 👓 View full article

