Birthday Special: How Arijit Singh has proven to be a singer of all the seasons

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In 3 idiots, Boman Irani claimed that nobody remembered the man who came second. Birthday boy Arijit Singh could counter that. He participated in the singing reality show, Fame Gurukul, but was eliminated rather early. Today, over 15 years later, his voice has transcended boundaries and borders and the man has been charming one... In 3 idiots, Boman Irani claimed that nobody remembered the man who came second. Birthday boy Arijit Singh could counter that. He participated in the singing reality show, Fame Gurukul, but was eliminated rather early. Today, over 15 years later, his voice has transcended boundaries and borders and the man has been charming one 👓 View full article

