Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Warda Nadiadwala on husband Sajid's former wife Divya Bharti: My children call her 'badi mummy'

Warda Nadiadwala on husband Sajid's former wife Divya Bharti: My children call her 'badi mummy'

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
One of the most stunning actresses of the 90s, Divya Bharti married filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala in 1992. The couple got secretly married at Nadiadwala's Versova apartment. Divya Bharti converted to Islam and reportedly also changed her name to Sanah Nadiadwala. Unfortunately, on April 5, 1993, Divya fell off the balcony of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.