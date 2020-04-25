Global  

Saturday, 25 April 2020
Fans React To Magnum & Juliet Deciding To Get [SPOILER] on 'Magnum P.I.'Magnum P.I. delivered some huge news on tonight’s episode – where Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his partner, Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) decided to get married! It was revealed that Juliet was in danger of having to leave Hawaii for England, after her visa expired, and her plans to get an extension failed. Magnum suggested to [...]
