Fans React To Magnum & Juliet Deciding To Get [SPOILER] on 'Magnum P.I.' Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Magnum P.I. delivered some huge news on tonight's episode – where Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his partner, Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) decided to get married! It was revealed that Juliet was in danger of having to leave Hawaii for England, after her visa expired, and her plans to get an extension failed. Magnum suggested to [...]

