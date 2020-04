Kobe Bryant's Final Season with the Lakers Might Get a Documentary Series Like 'The Last Dance' Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Last Dance, the limited documentary series that was a major hit for ESPN and focused on the Chicago Bulls‘ 1997–98 season, and there might be another documentary like that focused on the late Kobe Bryant. ESPN revealed today that the documentary would be focused on his last season on the Lakers team. The site [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Darryn Davis RT @LakersNation: Kobe Bryant documentary next? 👀 https://t.co/qDm5bUKwYL https://t.co/Lt7fn7MdiJ 8 minutes ago Josh Rob RT @BleacherReport: Kobe Bryant had an all-access film crew documenting his final season with the Lakers and the footage will likely be use… 14 minutes ago