Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Van Der Valk returns to our screens

Van Der Valk returns to our screens

Express and Star Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Maverick detective Van Der Valk will be patrolling the streets of Amsterdam once more when the classic crime drama returns tomorrow night after a 28-year absence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OmandOriginal

Omand Original RT @TheDreamCage: "In Amsterdam, anything is possible" Starring Marc Warren, Van Der Valk returns to our screens on Sunday for 3 new featu… 2 days ago

TheDreamCage

The DreamCage "In Amsterdam, anything is possible" Starring Marc Warren, Van Der Valk returns to our screens on Sunday for 3 new… https://t.co/WoRiYwIVPH 2 days ago

STBwrites

Steve Taylor-Bryant RT @TheDreamCage: "So, what is it that you do?" Starring Marc Warren, Van Der Valk returns to our screens on Sunday for 3 new feature leng… 3 days ago

TheDreamCage

The DreamCage "So, what is it that you do?" Starring Marc Warren, Van Der Valk returns to our screens on Sunday for 3 new featur… https://t.co/E8r5eaysm5 3 days ago

TheDreamCage

The DreamCage "You see that's what happens when someone is unhinged" Starring Marc Warren, Van Der Valk returns to our screens o… https://t.co/jqbgzwli3G 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.