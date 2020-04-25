Van Der Valk returns to our screens Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Maverick detective Van Der Valk will be patrolling the streets of Amsterdam once more when the classic crime drama returns tomorrow night after a 28-year absence. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Omand Original RT @TheDreamCage: "In Amsterdam, anything is possible" Starring Marc Warren, Van Der Valk returns to our screens on Sunday for 3 new featu… 2 days ago The DreamCage "In Amsterdam, anything is possible" Starring Marc Warren, Van Der Valk returns to our screens on Sunday for 3 new… https://t.co/WoRiYwIVPH 2 days ago Steve Taylor-Bryant RT @TheDreamCage: "So, what is it that you do?" Starring Marc Warren, Van Der Valk returns to our screens on Sunday for 3 new feature leng… 3 days ago The DreamCage "So, what is it that you do?" Starring Marc Warren, Van Der Valk returns to our screens on Sunday for 3 new featur… https://t.co/E8r5eaysm5 3 days ago The DreamCage "You see that's what happens when someone is unhinged" Starring Marc Warren, Van Der Valk returns to our screens o… https://t.co/jqbgzwli3G 3 days ago