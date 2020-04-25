French Montana Remembers Fred The Godson + Chinx W/ Throwback Pic: “Get Us Our Flowers” Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

New York rapper French Montana knows how precious life really is. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to remember his late friends Fred The Godson and Chinx. French Montana Keeps Fred The Godson + Chinx’s Memories Alive Montana went to his Instagram page last night with the big salute. French shared a throwback pic […]



