Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus pandemic: Irrfan Khan attends mother Saeda Begum’s funeral through video conferencing Coronavirus pandemic: Irrfan Khan attended his mother, Saeda Begum's last rites through video conferencing as he could not reach the place due to the lockdown.

Bollywood Life 3 days ago



Irrfan Khan's health suddenly deteriorates, admitted to ICU in Mumbai hospital Irrfan also recently lost his mother Saeeda Begum, who passed away in Rajasthan.

DNA 15 hours ago





