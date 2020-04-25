Global  

Chris Pine Wears a Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tank Top for His Walk Around Town

Just Jared Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Chris Pine is joined by girlfriend Annabelle Wallis while going for a walk around the neighborhood on Tuesday (April 21) in Los Feliz, Calif. The 39-year-old actor was seen wearing a tank top that featured Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wearing a crown on her head! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris [...]
