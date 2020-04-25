Global  

Timothee Chalamet Splits from Lily-Rose Depp After More Than a Year of Dating

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Timothee Chalamet has split from Lily-Rose Depp after more than a year of dating. The 24-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor and the 20-year-old The King actress started dating in mid-2018, though it’s not clear when things ended. Timothee was interviewed for the May 2020 issue of British Vogue and it says in the [...]
