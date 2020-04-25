Judge Judy's Longtime Announcer Jerry Bishop Has Died at 84 Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Jerry Bishop, who was the announcer on the courtroom show Judge Judy, has sadly died at the age of 84. A rep for the show confirmed that Jerry passed away on Tuesday (April 21) after a battle with heart disease. Jerry was the announcer on Judge Judy since its first season in 1994 and he [...] 👓 View full article

