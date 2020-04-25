Global  

Jerry Bishop, who was the announcer on the courtroom show Judge Judy, has sadly died at the age of 84. A rep for the show confirmed that Jerry passed away on Tuesday (April 21) after a battle with heart disease. Jerry was the announcer on Judge Judy since its first season in 1994 and he [...]
Tweets about this

bobby_segovia

BobbySegovia RT @ahrabik: Kim Jong Un, longtime announcer for Judge Judy, dead at 84 4 minutes ago

MrNoelNoelNoel

Noel @herbanlegend_1 Bruh my heart wouldn’t of been ready for that today. But Rest In Peace to Jerry Bishop — longtime Judge Judy announcer. 5 minutes ago

Somedevil40Sox

Greg RT @consequence: Jerry Bishop, the longtime announcer of Judge Judy, has died at the age of 84: https://t.co/UKDwj7rgth https://t.co/YI8PNN… 49 minutes ago

consequence

Consequence of Sound Jerry Bishop, the longtime announcer of Judge Judy, has died at the age of 84: https://t.co/UKDwj7rgth https://t.co/YI8PNN25Xt 50 minutes ago

ahrabik

🌩️ adam 🌪️ hrabik 🌩️ Kim Jong Un, longtime announcer for Judge Judy, dead at 84 52 minutes ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Judge Judy's Longtime Announcer Jerry Bishop Has Died at 84: Jerry Bishop, who was the announcer on the courtroom s… https://t.co/ksaTz8zt2Y 3 hours ago

COUPSLEADER

- 'Judge Judy' Announcer Jerry Bishop Dead at 84: Jerry Bishop -- famous for being the announcer on "Judge Judy" -- i… https://t.co/8nGHfJSyIj 9 hours ago

HelpforBear

C. R. Jerry Bishop, Longtime 'Judge Judy' Announcer, Dead at 84 https://t.co/ygadoFmj8i 17 hours ago

